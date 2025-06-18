New sewing hub ‘stitching’ a path to women’s empowerment

As part of its ongoing drive to create equitable opportunities and build an inclusive economy, the Government of Guyana continues to invest in initiatives that uplift and empower its citizens, particularly women.

One such initiative came to life on Tuesday with the official launch of a garment construction hub under the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) in Cane Grove village, East Coast Demerara.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud and some of the participants during the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to commission the facility

The sewing facility represents the latest move by the government to strengthen women’s economic participation and promote sustainable development through the creative industries.

The hub also aims to empower small business owners and aspiring designers within the community by providing access to industrial-grade equipment, a functional workspace, and hands-on skill-building support in garment production.

The training will be led by Jane Clarke, a seasoned industry professional from Cane Grove who has passed on a wealth of knowledge to members of the community over the years.

One of the participants, Eulette Munroe operating the sewing machine

Eulette Munroe, a professional seamstress for over 15 years, is grateful for Clarke’s mentorship and believes the hub will have a positive impact on the livelihoods of many women and allow them to inherit a wealth of generational knowledge.

Monroe herself plans to make her contribution by eventually offering garment construction classes and unlock the economic potential of women in communities like Cane Grove.

“Sewing is a well-established and lucrative skill, and we have been training many women through the WIIN programme across the length and breadth of Guyana,” said Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Dr. Persaud reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering growth and development through these types of community initiatives. She also emphasised the importance of nurturing local talent and ensuring that women have access to safe, productive spaces that fuel independence.

“We have trained over 17,000 women in diverse fields, and you are going to add to that complement of women. I don’t want it to be a one-off hub where one group comes and that’s the end of it, I would like to see continuity,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, in addition to commissioning the garment construction hub, Minister Persaud launched the Golden Generations Hub, an initiative to provide a safe and nurturing space for the senior citizens.

Some of the sewing machines at the Garment Construction Hub in Cane Grove

The space, located at the garment construction hub, is designed as a sanctuary of comfort and relaxation, equipped with engaging and interactive features facilitated by the ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU) and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit.

The hub will provide elders with a welcoming environment to express themselves, share their lived experiences, participate in health and wellness programmes, and engage in a “wisdom circle” activity.