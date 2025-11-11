New upskilling platform unlocks 100 online courses for a digitally advanced workforce

Thousands of public servants, including those from the hinterland, will now have access to relevant online courses from leading universities worldwide, equipping them with the essential skills to drive Guyana’s transformation.

From data analysis to beginner Spanish, the US-based Coursera platform offers 100 online courses, which public servants can take advantage of and learn at their own pace for free.

A section of public servants attending the launch of the government’s Public Service Upskilling Platform

The Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation officially launched the Public Service Upskilling Platform at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali spoke at the launch of the program, calling it an important step in the government’s effort to modernise the public sector to be more effective and digitally advanced.

This is important given the pace of global change, which demands a modern, agile public service capable of solving problems rather than merely processing paperwork.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, delivering the feature address

“The world is moving faster than ever before, so we must ask ourselves: are we ready to keep up?” he questioned, noting that the public service must be retooled to deliver in the digital age.

The president explained that the answer lies in upskilling and preparing the workforce not only to manage change, but to lead it. The new public service must be a “problem-solving machine,” driving results, productivity, and progress through innovation and efficiency.

According to the president, to achieve success and remain relevant, every public servant must move past rigidity, embrace the systemic integration of AI and digitalisation by continuously learn new tools.

This, he said, can be achieved through the newly launched programme with Coursera, as top-performing nations such as the United States, Singapore, and Finland use the same platform to strengthen their public sector workforces.

“You’re not just learning for a local job; you’re preparing for global opportunities. You’re ensuring that Guyana’s public service is not only efficient and responsive locally but also globally benchmarked—and that is important,” the president underscored.

The head of state said that with a highly trained and modern public workforce, Guyana can become competitive.

Minister Zulfikar Ally, who is tasked with leading the nation’s digitalisation drive through the Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Ministry, said this initiative will empower the Guyanese workforce to become more innovative and efficient.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zufikar Ally

“We cannot implement complex national projects without world-class project managers. We cannot be responsive to citizens without first-rate customer service,” he told the gathering, which included the intended beneficiaries.“This programme is your new toolkit. It is our investment in you,” he added.

Coursera’s Vice President, Zac Rule, also delivered remarks, emphasising that upskilling the human resource pool is necessary to the ambitious goal of a fully digitalised Guyana.

Coursera’s Vice President, Zac Rule

“We are very honoured to be a part of that. We look forward to continuing our multi-year partnership with Guyana,” he stated.

Also attending the ceremony were several ministers of the government, heads of various agencies and most importantly, the beneficiaries of this transformative initiative.

Public servants will gain access to over 100 online courses from leading universities and institutions worldwide, covering areas such as Digital and Data Skills (Microsoft Excel, Data Analysis, and Digital Transformation), Professional and Administrative Skills, Project Management, Communication, Leadership, and Time Management.

It complements the previous initiatives launched by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government during its 2020-2025 term.

The initiative is also crucial in supporting the government’s drive for an inclusive digital society as outlined in its 2025-2030 Manifesto, as it aims to leverage modern technology and innovation to uplift lives, enhance the delivery of government services and connect every Guyanese to opportunities within and outside Guyana.