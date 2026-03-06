New yellowtail drilling to boost Guyana’s expanding oil production

Guyana’s oil production capacity is set to receive another boost as fresh development drilling gets underway at the Yellowtail Project offshore, continuing a wave of activity that has steadily expanded the country’s output in recent years.

The Maritime Administration Department has recently confirmed that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited began continued drilling operations at the YT_3111 Drill Centre within the Stabroek Block on February 26, 2026.

Aerial shot of the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel – Guyana’s first oil ship

This latest round of drilling forms part of ongoing development work tied to the Yellowtail Project, one of several major offshore developments expected to expand Guyana’s oil output significantly.

Over the past few years, continuous drilling across the Stabroek Block has played a key role in bringing major developments online, including the Liza Phase One, Liza Phase Two and Payara projects, all of which have contributed to the country’s rapidly increasing production levels.

With drilling expected to continue until the end of March, the Noble Sam Croft drilling unit’s engagement, along with multiple support vessels, signals sustained momentum in offshore operations as more wells are prepared for future production.

The expansion of drilling activities is a critical step in sustaining Guyana’s growing oil sector.

Each new well supports increased output capacity and ensures that upcoming developments can maintain steady production once their floating production vessels are installed.

Through these developments, Guyana has already moved from first oil in 2019 to producing hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, positioning the country among the fastest-growing oil producers globally.

The Yellowtail development is expected to play a key role in sustaining that long-term production growth, complementing existing offshore operations led by ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners.

Authorities have emphasised that while production advances, safety remains a priority. Mariners have been advised to exercise caution near the offshore operations as activity intensifies in Guyana’s waters.

As drilling continues and more wells are brought online, Guyana moves closer to further strengthening its energy sector and maximising the benefits from its offshore resources.