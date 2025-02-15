The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) wishes to address alarming misinformation circulating on social media. This misleading article claims that His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was involved in a tragic airplane crash on February 13, 2025.

The GCAA assures the public that this report is entirely false. The GCAA confirms that no aircraft accident was reported in Guyana’s territory on February 13 or 14. There is no ongoing investigation into any incident involving His Excellency President Dr. Ali.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, who oversees the aviation sector and the investigation of aircraft incidents as per the Civil Aviation Act 2018, said, “he is disturbed by this erroneous publication. Such fake news are unsubstantiated claims and calculated attempts to sow fear, confusion, and distrust within our beloved nation.” The Minister further stated that “President Dr. Ali is safe and well. We pray for his continued health and strength as he continues to lead Guyana with outstanding dedication and excellence.”

The GCAA calls upon the public and media members to verify information through credible channels. We urge everyone to exercise caution in sharing unverified content that can harm our society’s trust and well-being.

The GCAA remains committed to ensuring the safety of our skies and the integrity of information shared with the public. Let us stand together against misinformation and support a culture of truth.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

