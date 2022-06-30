No better time to be a young Guyanese than now

– Dr. Singh tells JC Chandisingh 2021 graduating class

Youths have been encouraged to make the most of the opportunities being presented to them in one of the most exciting times in Guyana.

The call was made by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, as he delivered the feature address at the annual Graduation and Prize Giving ceremony of the J.C Chandisingh Secondary School in Corentyne, Berbice.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh handing over a trophy to one of the graduating students

The minister told the students that there has not been a better time to be a young Guyanese as now.

Assuring the youths of government’s commitment to ensuring every Guyanese receives the best education, Dr. Singh said it has invested heavily in education through infrastructural development, and scholarships.

With Guyana being an oil and gas producing nation, Minister Singh said government wants young people to acquire the skills that will be required in the growing economy.

“Our plan is to establish an expanded Guyana Technical Training College right here in Port Mourant, incorporating the old Port Mourant Training School, but expanding it with the National Oil and Gas Institute, and that is an institute that we are developing in conjunction with ExxonMobil. And the persons attending that National Oil and Gas Institute within the Guyana Technical Training College will be getting skills and certification that will make them immediately eligible for employment in the oil and gas sector,”

Graduating students of J.C Chandisingh Secondary School

He highlighted that the training college will also house the National Tourism and Hospitality Institute. He said government recognises that tourism has a tremendous future in Guyana, and that it will require specialised skills at all levels of service.

Students were also encouraged to get into the agricultural field as government is placing heavy emphasis on food security, not only for the country, but the Caribbean.

“You are living in the most exciting times in the history of our country for being a young Guyanese person. I want each and every one of you, don’t treat this as just a graduation… I want you to think seriously about what you want for yourself and what role you want to play in your family, your community and your country, and what you need to do ensure you are equipped to play that role,” the Minister encouraged.

The minister commended the teachers for the time and effort placed into ensuring the students excelled at their examinations.

In 2021, 70 students wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) of which 61 achieved passes in five subjects or more between grades one to three.

