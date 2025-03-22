“No divisive politics” at Babu Jaan – PPP GS

Tomorrow, Guyanese will travel to Corentyne, Berbice to celebrate the life and legacy of former President, the Late Dr Cheddi Berret Jagan.

Dr Jagan, who is also the founder of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), served as president from 1992 to his death in 1997.

In honour of his contribution to Guyana after becoming president in what was the first “free and fair” election since 1964, the PPP hosts an annual event at Babu Jaan, Corentyne.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that the party’s celebration will be an effort to show the party’s intention to unify the country.

“I do not want to talk too much about what we intend to speak of at Babu Jaan, but one thing you’re not going to get from us is divisive politics. You’re going to find a party that will mount that stage there, in the form of different people, including the president, that would [speak] entirely positive about our future, that will reinforce what we want to do for Guyana in the next five years,” he said.

The party general secretary also continued by saying that, “We will speak of the challenges we face, from different [aspects] too, because we are a party that tends to be realistic about those challenges, and a party that wants to build a unified country, where people of every race, every religion, every gender, they feel comfortable, they feel that they have a government working for them, and that is what they’re going to find.”

Dr Jagdeo explained that his party has maintained a consistent strategy with how they govern the country, citing pivotal themes in the party’s philosophy.

“We do not [try] every day to look smart and come up with some brilliant ideas. We have stuck with the core messages: jobs, housing, security, health, education, leisure. recreation, national unity. These are our basic themes,” according to the party’s GS.

Further substantiating the important work that his party has contributed to Guyana, Dr Jagdeo said,

“We don’t try to reinvent what we are working on every week. That is why we have been consistent. And when you talk to people, these are the things that matter most to them, every person. And so that’s what you can expect from us.”

