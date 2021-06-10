No outbreak of waterborne illnesses in Region Two

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony says there is no outbreak of any waterborne diseases in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

During Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update, the Minister said the medical teams that returned to conduct assessments in several flood-stricken communities have not reported any illnesses.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“The team was there yesterday. They went to different communities and they were there on Tuesday as well.

So far, they have not reported any outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases or what’s more, diseases. So that’s a good thing.”

Minister Anthony credited this to the preventative measures that were taken to guard against such diseases.

Additionally, the team was able to administer several doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while in the Pomeroon.

“We were able… the last two days, to do about 300 vaccinations in the Pomeroon as many persons came out to get their first dose of the vaccine.

So, that was quite a successful exercise when the team went into the Pomeroon, not only did they do the surveillance for waterborne diseases, but they were also able to do immunisation,” he said.

Several communities across the country are currently inundated due to extreme climactic conditions. This has led to excessive rainfall and flooding over the last two weeks, which has affected every region.

Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions during this time. The Ministry is continuing its monitoring exercises across all the regions as safeguarding the nation’s health remains the Government’s priority.