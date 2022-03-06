No Postal workers arrested

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is calling for the immediate retraction of an article published by Stabroek News on Sunday, March 6, 2022, under the headline ‘Postal workers held over cocaine in envelopes.’

The article states that two workers of the GPOC were taken into custody on Friday, following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine.

GPOC strongly refutes this statement and wishes to inform that no postal workers were taken into custody. We also wish to elucidate, that according to the CANU press release published on Friday, March 4, 2022, two envelopes with a quantity of cocaine were intercepted at GPOC and investigations are ongoing.

Therefore, GPOC takes umbrage at this attempt by Stabroek News to bring the organisation and members of staff into disrepute with the publication of false and misleading information and demands its immediate retraction.

Postmaster General, GPOC