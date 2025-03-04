Non-Renewal of Cabotage Permission for Foreign Vessels Operating on Behalf of US-Sanctioned Company

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to clarify a matter of public interest which has generated considerable attention and inquiries, particularly from the media outlet, Demerara Waves.

It is important to recall that on June 11, 2024, the United States Government, through the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), announced sanctions against Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, citing their involvement in large-scale tax evasion, gold smuggling, money laundering and other forms of public corruption in Guyana. Sanctions were also extended to Mohamed’s Enterprise, Hadi’s World, and Team Mohamed’s Racing Team, all of which are entities owned or controlled by the Mohameds.

In view of these developments, and in adherence to OFAC’s advisory warning that “financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action,” MARAD has taken the decision not to renew the cabotage permission previously granted to Hadi’s World. This permission, which allowed foreign-flagged vessels to operate on coastal voyages in Guyana’s waters, expired on February 12, 2025, and has not been extended.

Accordingly, MARAD hereby advises that any foreign-flagged vessel currently operating on behalf of Hadi’s World within Guyana’s maritime space, including Motor Tugs: Amelia and Machelo, and Deck Barges: Miriam and Carmelia, is doing so illegally.

MARAD remains committed to upholding the integrity of Guyana’s maritime operations and ensuring full compliance with both national laws and international obligations.

Maritime Administration Department

