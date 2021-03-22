Notice to Miners and Loggers

The Ministry of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Protected Areas Commission hereby calls on all miners and loggers carrying out illegal operations within designated Protected Areas to cease forthwith. These areas include the Kaieteur National Park, Iwokrama, Kanuku Mountains, Shell Beach, and the Kanashen Amerindian Protected Areas.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Guyana Forestry Commission and the Protected Areas Commission continue to receive reports of illegal mining and logging in Protected Areas, particularly Kanuku Mountains, Iwokrama and Kaieteur National Park. Please note, these illegal activities are not in keeping with the various Acts that govern these regulatory agencies. As such, seizure of all equipment and legal actions will be instituted to prosecute those found guilty.

All stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to report suspected cases or incidences of illegal mining and logging to the various agencies or the Ministry of Natural Resources via Telephone Numbers: 231-2503, 231-2506, 231-2507, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mnrgy, and Email: ministry@nre.gov.gy.