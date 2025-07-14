‘Now we can dream freely’: Students praise free university in Guyana

Across the world, the biggest hindrance towards furthering one’s education is the costs attached to it. Countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have amassed some of the largest student loan debts globally as a result of their continuously high tuition fees.

Even worse is the burden that some developing countries have shouldered to ensure a more educated population. The World Bank notes in a 2025 report that tertiary education remains “out of reach” for a large portion of people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

But Guyana has managed to chart a new course, joining countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway by officially offering free education at its prestigious University of Guyana.

In October 2024, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed his government’s plans to make university free by the end of his term. The promise was fulfilled in January 2025. Since then, students have lauded the move as visionary, forward-thinking, and a heavy weight off their shoulders.

Akiela David

One law student, Akiela David, spoke about the huge sum that had to be forked up by students pursuing their law degree at the university. This, coupled with the enormous amount that would have to be paid to obtain their Legal Education Certificate (LEC), made it extremely difficult.

“We would have to find a lot of money to go to law school after we finished our law degree here, and I think making UG free would help us save the money we would have to spend here so that we can use it in the future,” she noted.

Annastaysha Marcano

Annastaysha Marcano, who is completing an undergraduate degree in International Relations, recounted how difficult it was to begin paying for her studies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I started, I was somewhat unsure because it was in the middle of the pandemic…persons were unable to survive on the little that they had, much less afford tertiary education,” Marcano explained.

“I think it is a really good initiative that the government is doing [to make university free]…I think it will benefit persons from all different backgrounds,” she added.

Nikhil Sankar, medical student at UG

Medical student Nikhil Sankar, who lives in a single-parent family, also has a sibling attending the University of Guyana. He underscored the strain this placed on his household so that he and his brother could enjoy a better life.

“This move has now practically alleviated a significant financial burden off my mum. That money which could have gone to tuition can now go to, perhaps, school supplies…medical equipment like a stethoscope…and of course, more food on our table,” the 23-year-old highlighted.

Krystelle Harris

Krystelle Harris was a recipient of the government’s student loan programme. Not only did she have her student loans written off, but she will now continue to further her studies free of cost.

“I know so many people, especially in my year, that would have graduated CSEC and are smart enough to come to UG…but they just couldn’t afford to take out student loans and they knew the debts that would’ve come behind it and they just decided to give up on their dreams…and I think that’s why free education to the tertiary level is beneficial,” Harris said.

Emanuel Assanah

Final-year Economics student Emanuel Assanah added, “When I saw the news first, I smiled because that is one of the things that will help a lot of people in Guyana…the impact will be far-reaching. We will have a more educated society, and it’s just going to be a beautiful thing for our country and the development of our human resources in general.”

The Computer Science degree students have also welcomed the move, indicating that this will allow Guyana to become a research and development hub.

About 3,000 persons are set to benefit from another major announcement made by President Ali – the abolition of fees for enrolment in all technical and vocational institutions across Guyana, including the Government Technical Institute and the Carnegie School of Home Economics.