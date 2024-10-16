All technical, vocational government institutions to be free in 2025

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Wednesday that all fees for government technical and vocational institutions will be completely abolished from January 2025.

“I now wish to announce that the tuition fees will also be abolished at all government technical and vocational training institutions, including all of the technical institutes, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Carnegie School of Home Economics, and the Guyana School of Agriculture,” the president revealed.

This initiative is expected to benefit an additional 3,000 persons across the country.

Last Thursday, President Ali announced that the University of Guyana (UG) will be tuition-free starting next year, a commitment made in the PPP/C 2020 Manifesto. This initiative will benefit approximately 11,000 students.

Additionally, $8 billion will be written off under the government’s student loan write-off programme. President Ali affirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to benefits for citizens and emphasised the importance of transparency in enabling individuals to reach their full potential.

