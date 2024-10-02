NPTAB clarifies open tendering process for Schoonord to Crane Road project

With reference to the letters published on September 26, 2024, by the Kaieteur News and Stabroek News on the Schoonord to Crane Road Project, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) wishes to clarify as follows.

It is important to emphasise that the Open Tendering method, the most competitive and transparent procurement method, was used. Thirty-two (32) bidders submitted tenders which were evaluated strictly in accordance with the Evaluation Criteria. Eight (8) of the bidders were compliant with the administrative and technical criteria set out in the bidding documents. As such, these bidders were deemed responsive and were considered for further evaluation, while those who were non-responsive were not further evaluated.

Each bidder was limited to one lot and evaluated based on the combination of the contractor’s resources, experience and capacity to execute the works within the stipulated timeline and scope of works. Based on the foregoing, the evaluators recommended that the lots be awarded to the following bidders:

Lot 1: VR Construction Inc

Lot 2: Avinash Construction and Scrap Metal Inc

Lot 3: L-Heureuse and Services Inc

Lot 4: Guyamerica Construction Inc

Lot 5: AJM Enterprise

Lot 6: Vals construction

Lot 7: Puran Bros Disposal Inc

Lot 8: J S Guyana Inc

The NPTAB accepted the recommendations made by the Evaluators based on their representations regarding the respective contractors’ capacity to execute the individual lots in a timely manner, given the urgency within which the project was required to be completed.

The NPTAB remains committed to ensuring an open, fair, competitive, and transparent public procurement process.

