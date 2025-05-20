NTC 2025: President Ali unveils sweeping development plans for Amerindian communities

Key takeaways:

Over 250 firearm licenses to be granted to Amerindian, hinterland communities

Tourism products to be launched to help sustain communities

83% of hinterland teachers are fully trained

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has listed a comprehensive set of plans aimed at changing the lives and livelihoods of Amerindian communities across Guyana during the opening ceremony of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday.

In an impassioned speech, the President addressed hundreds of village leaders, restating the government’s commitment to each community’s development and its people.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address during the opening of the National Toshaos Council Conference on Monday

“[You can expect] increases in your grants, presidential allowances, support to your children, the elderly, and women. You can trust us to increase such support in successive People’s Progressive Party Civic governments,” the President said.

250 Firearm licenses approved for Amerindian communities

In an effort to enhance security, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that approximately 250 firearm licences will soon be issued to Amerindian and hinterland communities, following requests by village leaders.

“I am pleased to tell you today that every one of those applications was processed and you will get those licenses to take back to the villages,” the president told the village leaders.

In addition to safeguarding communities, Amerindians traditionally used firearms for subsistence hunting and to protect farmlands from threats.

Economic Diversification for Communities

President Ali also announced that the government will expand training programmes to create new entrepreneurial opportunities in hinterland communities. Support will also be provided through the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce to develop and market the villages’ tourism products.

“I want to encourage you to be strategic. We are listening to you about the future, too, and for us to work together on developing that holistic plan that you can trust us to support you in achieving, and you can trust the People’s Progressive Party Civic government to support you,” he stated.

Strengthening healthcare delivery

The President also outlined a series of investments made across hinterland regions to improve healthcare services.

In Region One, over 330 healthcare professionals have been trained since 2020, compared to fewer than 60 from 2015 to 2020. In 2024 alone, 570 surgeries were performed, 7,012 people received free spectacles, and nearly 1,000 women were screened for the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The region now boasts 56 vaccination sites and 17 telemedicine centres. Transport capacity has also increased, with over 60 all-terrain vehicles, six ambulances, and more than 25 boats supporting medical outreach and emergency services.

Region Seven saw similar progress, with Billions of dollars invested between 2020 and 2024 to boost healthcare access. Over 45 vehicles were added to the regional fleet, 24 medical outreaches were held, benefiting over 9,000 residents, and 43 new community health workers were trained.

In Region Nine, President Ali said no surgeries were conducted between 2015 and 2020 at the Aishalton and Annai facilities. All critical pregnancies had to be transferred out of the region. Today, the patient transferral rate has fallen to under 2%.

The region has hosted eight specialist medical outreaches, reaching 55,000 people. More than 550 healthcare professionals have been trained, and almost 2,000 residents have received free spectacles. There are now 25 vaccination sites across the region.

In Region Eight, four annual health outreaches are now held, and 136 individuals have received training in medical fields over the past three years. Last year, the region recorded its first 24 elective surgeries.

“These are investments that we will continue to make,” he told the village leaders.

Massive leap in Education: 83% of Hinterland teachers trained

Regarding education, President Ali revealed that at the end of 2024, 83% of hinterland teachers, approximately 2,435 across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, were fully trained.

He said this transformation was the result of consistent investment by the government.

“This is your transformation to celebrate. We are happy as a government that we were able to facilitate such a massive transformation,” the president highlighted.

Work continues to ensure universal access to secondary education in the hinterland. A total of 79 new schools have been built, 27 renovated, and 54 are under construction.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address during the opening of the National Toshaos Council Conference on Monday

Over one million textbooks have been distributed in four years. Some 158 schools now have high-speed internet access, and 70% are equipped with libraries.

The president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in education, training, employment, financial empowerment, culture, infrastructure, technology, connectivity, and agriculture.

He also highlighted Amerindian participation in national cultural events, noting that 30% of the designers featured in the recent Origins Fashion Festival were from Amerindian communities.

Addressing the expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, President Ali announced that Guyana will host the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance, creating another platform for Amerindian leaders to showcase sustainable development on the world stage.

Themed ‘Robust Governance for Sustainable Village Development’, the week-long National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference brings together Amerindian leaders for direct consultations with the government on issues affecting their communities, while also proposing solutions to drive progress.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, government ministers, and representatives from the diplomatic corps were also present at the conference.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

