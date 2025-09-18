Number 63 Beach set to become major tourism hub

The Number 63 Beach is undergoing a transformative upgrade, positioning it as a premiere tourism destination. This was highlighted by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, during a site visit on Wednesday along with Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh, to assess ongoing works and the current state of the facility.



The enhancement of the beach forms part of the National Beautification Project, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six.



Minister Rodrigues emphasized her ministry’s commitment to further elevating the site’s profile.

“As a destination serious about tourism, our priority is to expand and enhance the experiences we offer. This beach is already a popular attraction, but with the transformative upgrades led by the First Lady, it will be elevated into a premiere tourism landmark—one that significantly boosts our national appeal,” she said.



Minister Rodrigues also noted the wider developments taking place within the region and their potential to drive tourism growth.

“Very soon, Palmyra will boast a world-class stadium, and the new Corentyne River Bridge will link Guyana with Suriname. With these and other transformative developments, we expect a significant influx of visitors to the region, and this beach will serve as a key hub for leisure and entertainment, ensuring they enjoy the best of what Guyana has to offer,” the minister added.



Looking ahead, Minister Rodrigues explained that the ministry will soon roll out comprehensive plans for Number 63 Beach and other facilities across Guyana, as part of a wider effort to strengthen the country’s tourism profile.