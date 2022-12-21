Nursing Assistant Training Programme launched in Region Two

─ 45 students to undergo 18-month training

In a move to decentralise healthcare programmes, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony launched the Nursing Assistant Training Programme at the Public Hospital Suddie (PHS) in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Wednesday.

Through the programme, 45 students from the Essequibo Coast and the Pomeroon River will be trained for 18 months as nursing assistants.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister Anthony said it is important for persons to be adequately trained, as the government has invested millions of dollars in the construction of six major regional hospitals across Guyana.

“With all of this type of expansion, we will require persons to be trained to provide some of the services that we require here. So, you are at the starting stage where we want to start you off by training you as a nursing assistant and then some of you might want to go on to become a registered nurse … and we want to encourage you along that trajectory,” the minister posited.

He said the Registered Nursing (RN) Programme will be launched in 2023, paving the way for more opportunities.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, with officials of the Regional Health Department

“When we open that next year, we are hoping that we can attract at least 1,000 persons to come on board for that programme. So, while you finish this particular programme, we’re hoping that all of you would want to upgrade yourself …This is one way in which we see you going through that career trajectory, so you’re not going to be stagnant at one level.”

The health minister urged the students to attend to patients with the right attitude.

“Despite what you’re doing, despite how challenging or whatever it is that is happening with you, you sign up for this profession to help people and when people are in need, we want you to go there and to make sure that you take care of them,” he emphasised.

In addition, Minister Anthony said with the salaries of healthcare personnel, the government is hoping to retain nurses in the public sector.

A student nurse carrying out blood pressure testing

Meanwhile, Region Two Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, expressed gratitude to the health ministry for decentralising the programme.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narine Singh stated that this programme is intended to cater for all of the region’s nursing needs and to bridge the gaps in the profession.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Ranjeef Singh was also in attendance.

Similar programmes were launched in Regions One and Nine earlier this year by the Health Ministry’s Division of Health Sciences Education.

