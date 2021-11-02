Officers of Human Services Ministry now back at regular locations

–for those who missed distribution exercise

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is on track with its countrywide distribution exercise – having completed the bulk of work in all of the regions – and is now arranging to assist persons who were unable to uplift the one-off $25,000 cash grant and 2022 pension booklets.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited dozens of distribution sites during the nationwide exercise.

The Ministry wishes to advise persons who were unable to make it during the nationwide distribution that its officers will now be returning to the regular locations. This means that those who missed the exercise can turn up at their usual pension distribution site to uplift the new book and voucher.

The vouchers can be cashed at any post office, Sure Pay or MoneyGram, and the deadline for doing so is November 30, 2021.

The Ministry is also advising persons to visit their regular sites for queries regarding permanently disabled people and public assistance (both economical and medical) for the year 2021.

Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud has noted that the exercise was a massive undertaking that by and large went well with the support of the volunteers, community and regional representatives. “Our small staff complement was deployed across regions to ensure that the exercise was efficient and easily accessible. Where there were glitches in the exercise, every effort was made to rectify them. But it is remarkable that most persons would have already benefited from the voucher and 2022 book in one month,” she said.

According to Dr. Persaud, for those who have not gotten theirs as yet, systems will be in place to make their experience hassle-free. “If at all there is any issue with our services, please do not hesitate to contact our Cornhill Street office. Thanks to the Ministry’s teams that worked tirelessly; we will continue to do so until the conclusion of the process.”

Meanwhile, pensioners who are bedridden, visually impaired, or confined to a wheelchair, can receive their pensions through direct delivery by registering for the shut-in services.

To request, they can call the following numbers: 221 2571, 221 2544 (Mahaicony); 232 0952, 232 0953 (Fort Wellington); 333 3970, 333 3318 (New Amsterdam); 337 2667 (Whim); 335 3051 (Skeldon); 771 4311 (Anna Regina); 225 6202, 223 6027 (Georgetown); 264 2690 (West Bank Demerara); 223 1746 ext. 2266/2267 (East Bank Demerara); 220 8977, 256 3635 (East Coast Demerara); 444 6330, 444 6815 (Linden); 772 2307 (Lethem); and 455 2964 (Bartica).

If their coupon booklet is lost, the Ministry is asking that this be reported to the nearest police station. A copy of the police report should then be uplifted and taken to the nearest probation and social services office. If there is a change in the address, contact should also be made with the probation office.