One Guyana President’s Cup provides opportunities for local footballers

The Guyana Football Federation on Tuesday hosted a press conference and official draw for the One Guyana President’s Cup Football Tournament.

The tournament is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and was birthed following a meeting with President Ali, the Guyana Football Federation, Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry and other stakeholders.

The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of a countrywide end-of-year football tournament -culminating on New Year’s Day.

In providing an overview of the official draw, Head Coach of the Guyana National Football Team, Jamaal Shabazz said the President’s Cup offers players the opportunity to display their skills.

“This tournament is something different, something new, but it gives us the opportunity to add to the way we have scouted over the years, to add a new dimension, also to see new players,” he pointed out.

Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Kashif Mohammed lauded the tournament and pledged that the organisation will work assiduously to ensure its success.

“We would like to show President Ali and the people of Guyana that together with the GFF we will deliver a spectacular tournament. December is a huge football season, so we would like to assure all that we will deliver big time,” he affirmed.

The official draw divided the teams of the ten administrative regions into two groups.

Group A consists of Regions Four, Six, Seven, Nine and Eight, while Group B consists of Regions One, Two, Three, Five, and Ten.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde said the tournament provides the opportunity to extend the scope of scouting for Guyanese athletes.

Forde noted, “For many years, there has been a narrative across our football spectrum that we are only selecting players from Regions Four, or Region Ten and those regions that are renowned for playing football.

“For me, this tournament balances out that concern in a very good way. I’m saying that because many of these youngsters will step forward and challenge many of their more experienced and well-established colleagues on the pitch. I believe that is what football is all about.”

The tournament kicked off with inter-ward competitions in all ten regions that determined the teams for the regional playoffs. It forms part of President Ali’s One Guyana initiative to foster unity.

