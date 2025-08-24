Only PPP/C can defend Guyana amid rising security threats – President Ali

With security risks rising and elections approaching, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has stated that the upcoming elections will decide if the nation maintains its sovereignty or faces instability.

President Ali spoke at a public meeting on Saturday evening in Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, and told citizens that Guyana is dealing with regional security issues, such as illegal drug trafficking and threats to national security and territorial integrity.

To successfully navigate this crisis, the president firmly declared that Guyana must align with its global partners, establishing itself as a reliable ally in the defence of democracy and the rule of law, positioning the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government as the sole party capable of achieving this mission.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan

“Just two years ago, we were in a critical state. We were threatened to the core, and when many doubted us, your government, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government, navigated this country to safety, to security,” he declared.

The achievement came from the strong and respected diplomacy of the PPP/C Government, which gained support from major global powers like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and CARICOM.

“What else can the others offer?, President Ali asked. How can they stand and tell the world we support democracy when they tried to rig an election in 2020? How can they stand and tell the world that we support an end to criminality when their very existence is built on the wealth of criminality?

President Ali stated that governance is more than just social and economic progress; it also involves ensuring the safety and security of the country and its citizens.

“Which government has proven to this country and to the world that we have the ability to make it happen?” he asked rethorically, emphasisng the PPP/C’s track record of trusted leadership in defending Guyana’s sovereignty.