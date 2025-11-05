Opposition, most inexperienced group since independence – AG Nandlall

Guyana’s 13th Parliament convened on Monday, bringing with it a striking contrast between a government majority and what many are describing as the most inexperienced opposition in the nation’s history.

Following the recent elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic secured a majority with 36 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition, split between newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), secured the remaining 29 seats.

The composition of the opposition benches has drawn widespread scrutiny, even from the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who was sworn in as Member of Parliament (MP) on Monday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., taking the Oath of Office as a Member of Parliament in the 13th Parliament held on Monday in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

During his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme, the AG said that the majority of opposition parliamentarians are woefully inexperienced in both politics and parliamentary procedure.

“What I can tell you is that it is the most inexperienced… this country has ever had in the National Assembly since independence,” Nandlall asserted.

The AG mentioned that despite this fact, it “will not affect our performance in the government” and will “enhance our performance.”

The immaturity of opposition members was amplified when members of the WIN political party accused the PPP/C of hindering the swearing-in of the Leader of the Opposition during the 13th Parliament.

AG Nandlall clarified that it is a long-standing parliamentary tradition that all Members of Parliament first take their oath of office before the speaker convenes a separate session for the opposition to elect its leader.

In fact, according to Article 184 (1) and (4) of the Constitution of Guyana, the Leader of the Opposition is elected by and from among the non-governmental members of the National Assembly by a show of hands at a meeting chaired by the Speaker. After the person is elected, the speaker informs the president, who, in turn, appoints the elected person as Leader of the Opposition.

“That’s not new; that has long been our practice, and based upon what I am reading, there is also a lack of knowledge in relation to how it is done and who does it,” he said.

AG Nandlall scolded WIN’s leader, Azruddin Mohamed, for accusing the ruling administration of electoral fraud without providing even an iota of evidence to support his claim.

These remarks, Nandlall stated, reflect a troubling mentality that is unfit for national leadership, describing such claims as an ‘indictment on Guyana’ and a cause for public alarm.

“It’s nothing to laugh about,” he cautioned, before adding, “It’s a time for introspection; It’s a time for soberness.”

The PPP/C achieved a commanding victory in the 2025 elections, triumphing its rival political party by an impressive margin of 133,423 votes.