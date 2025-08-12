Opposition subjects Afro-Guyanese to racism to keep them away – Dr Jagdeo

Guyanese of African descent are constantly given a poisonous glass of racism by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), in a bid to keep them feeling ostracised and excluded from the PPP/C’s development agenda.

These were the views expressed by Vice President and General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, while a guest on the Starting Point Podcast.

He said that while the opposition party is unable to compete with them on vision and track record, they have been consistently turning to a diatribe of racism to fight their battles.

“[They have been using] racism and this negative propaganda which wants to make our people believe they are victims. Victims of discrimination [and] victims of exclusion,” he noted.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo shares a moment with another Guyanese of African Descent during the Emancipation festivities

This, the vice president said, reeks of hypocrisy.

He pointed to the stalled development in Linden, a predominantly Afro-Guyanese community, under the APNUAFC Administration.

Dr Jagdeo contrasted this with the billions of dollars of investment created in the same community over the last five years, including the empowerment of nearly 700 contractors to execute public works in the region.

The general secretary said it comes from an innate belief that APNU has about owning Afro-Guyanese.

“They dehumanise them in a way, as though they are incapable of making their own decisions and thinking about their own future…[but] some of the most educated people in our country are Afro-Guyanese…so, to think that people are incapable of making their own choices based on their assessment of facts is a very disparaging view of those people,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

Not only are Afro Guyanese treated as dependents by APNU, but they are also subjected to degrading attacks if they choose to do otherwise.

“The ones who dare decide that they are going to support a political party that looks out for all Guyanese, that is trying to unite the country rather than divide it…they’re subjected to the vilest of assaults. It’s even worse than what they’re saying about other groups,” he posited.

Notwithstanding this, Dr Jagdeo reaffirmed that his party is ensuring that all Guyanese have a chance at developing their lives and establishing a legacy for their children.

This, he said, will continue to be worked on should the PPP/C enjoy a second term in office come September 1.