Opposition’s MP Kissoon supports budget 2025 measures

Opposition Member of Parliament Dr Asha Kissoon has commended the people-focused measures outlined in budget 2025 while contributing to the debates in the National Assembly on Thursday.

MP Kissoon declared her support for allocations like the $10,000 health care voucher and the expected continued progression of the housing sector.

She offered suggestions to place the self-development of citizens at the forefront of the policymakers’ agenda. The MP recommends changing the age limits for houselots from 21 to 18, allowing young people to kickstart their life enhancement earlier.

While cementing her support for the school feeding programme, MP Kissoon called for its expansion to cater to all children at each level in every school.

“I must remind the government and the opposition that our only mandate is to work for the people of Guyana. We must unite. We must come together,” MP Kissoon said.

Her words were a clarion call for unity and peace and a stark reminder that the prosperity of citizens, regardless of age, gender, or creed, must be the paramount priority.

MP Kissoon urged policymakers to set aside political divides and focus on bolstering the well-being of Guyanese citizens without obstruction. “If this budget helps us to do that, let us support the good measures put forward by the minister responsible for finance. Let us support the good initiatives, and wherever there is a disagreement, let us come to an agreement on improvements not our divides of politics,” MP Kissoon said.

