Over 1000 persons immunised at second vaccination drive-through

More than 1000 persons benefited from the Ministry of Health’s second COVID-19 vaccination drive-through held at the Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday.

During today’s COVID-19 update, Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said despite the heavy rainfall, hundreds of persons turned up to receive their jabs. The event ran from 9am to 5pm.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“We have seen more than 1000 persons in that time even though we had really really bad weather. At times the tarmac had, let’s say about two inches of water. Nevertheless, I think, people came out in their numbers and at no time did we have any space in between as there was always a constant flow of people and I think that’s good.”

Minister Anthony said the public can expect to see similar exercises rolled out, as the Ministry continues its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“So, we were encouraged by the response, and this is something that certainly the team would be reviewing, we probably will have more of these at the stadium. And we will also be working with the different regions to see whether they are possibilities to do similar things in the various regions,” he said.

A woman receiving her COVID-19 jab at Wednesday’s vaccination drive-through

Another COVID-19 vaccination drive-through will be hosted in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region (Region Two) at the Anna Regina New Market Tarmac, on Friday. The event will commence at 9am and will conclude at 4pm. Persons 18 years and older are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to receive their jabs.

The Ministry’s inaugural vaccination drive-through was hosted Saturday last where another 1000 persons received their vaccines.

To date, 191,151 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 39.3 per cent of the country’s adult population. Meanwhile, 63,610 persons or 12.9 per cent of the adult population are now fully vaccinated.

Individuals are encouraged to continue to observe all COVID-19 preventative measures even after receiving their vaccines.