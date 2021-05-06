Over 10,000 persons vaccinated against Covid in Region Two

−as vaccination drive continues

Over 10,000 persons in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) have been immunised against the deadly COVID-19 disease as the Government’s vaccination campaign continues countrywide.

The Region reached this figure on Wednesday, following a special vaccination drive in several communities, in partnership with faith-based leaders, private companies and organisations.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Pomeroon Supenaam (Region Two), Dr. Ranjeev Singh

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Ranjeev Singh, lauded community and political leaders for their support in advocating and encouraging persons to get inoculated against Covid.

“On a week day or perhaps average is about 300, but on holidays and weekends, we normally do about 450 to 500, and that is why we are using today, a holiday, because we want to capture the persons who are not working, who might be home relaxing so that they can come out and have their vaccines.

Vaccinated against COVID-19

So far in the Region, we would have vaccinated about 9,800. Today we will cross that 10,000 number, but still we have a far way to go for our numbers are about 30, 500 persons. So, we are at 32 per cent today,” Dr. Singh said, at the start of the exercise.

The RHO said vaccination numbers should increase by the end of the week. He noted that there has also been an increase in the number of young adults taking the jab.

Vaccinated against COVID-19

“So that is a good thing for us. We did not have many challenges like other regions, like Region 10, but at the same time, we had some where people getting a lot of myths about this vaccine, and so we would have had a lot of TV programmes, radio programmes, even on social media, highlighting the importance of being vaccinated,” he said.

Vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Singh said the vaccination drive will continue throughout the month and year, to ensure persons are vaccinated so that eventually, Guyana can achieve herd immunity.