Over 100,000 persons visited Building Expo 2022  

Over 100,000 local and overseas patrons the 2022 International Building Exposition held at the National Stadium, at Providence, East Bank Demerara over the past four days.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP and Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves at the press conference.

The premier expo, was deemed successful by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal as it featured some 356 local, regional and international companies in manufacturing, engineering, financing, construction, and other services.

Government agencies another small businesses also had the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Croal said the expo attracted major international and regional companies from the Unites States, Canada, Ghana, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname.

Additionally, it also saw the several large local companies exhibiting the products in the housing and construction sectors.

The Minister emphasised that the exhibition, which was managed by a committee exceeded the expectations of the expectations of the exhibitors, as well as the visitors.

This, he said was based on conversations with these persons, as well as testimonials.

“All of the booths available for the expo were utilised… all the booths were sold out and I therefore what to thank all of them- the sponsors and staff for making the event a success,” he said.

One of the major highlights of the expo was the model homes showcasing the housing options available to Guyanese.

These includes the low, middle and young professional homes by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, as well as two units from DuraVilla Homes.

A unit made from recycled materials was also on display by a Columbian company, and the 3D printing for home construction were also highlighted.

There was also a tunnel displaying ‘Vision 2030’ as outlined by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Another highpoint of the event was the CHPA’s ‘Dream Realised’ exercise which saw close to 5000 persons receiving house lots in housing developments in Region Three and Four.

Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves said that the allocation continues at the ministry’s Brickdam office for those were not able to uplift their house lots of their titles and transport.

“There is much more to come as we move all across the country to do allocations,” he said.

Almost 12 years ago, in August 2010, Guyana held its first Building Expo. It was an initiative by President Ali, who served as the then Housing Minister, to create linkages between local businesses and other regional and international companies.

Minister Croal announced that the expo will form part of the ministry’s annual programme moving forward. This year’s expo was held under theme ‘A New Frontier for Building a One Guyana.’

