Over 115 Lindeners ink agreements of sale

Over 115 Lindeners, who were allocated house lots in Amelia’s Ward-Fitz Hope housing area, signed their agreements paving the way to process their certificates of title.

This marks a significant step in their lives, fast-tracking their journey towards homeownership.

Recipient, Melesia Roberts receives her agreement of sale from CHPA’S CEO, Sherwyn Greaves

Over 487 lots have been allocated in this housing area.

The signing ceremony occurred at Watooka Guest House in Linden, Region Ten on Thursday.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) facilitated the distribution of the documents.

The titles offer the landowners vast opportunities such as easier access to a mortgage from the local banks to build their homes.

Landowner, Melisia Roberts received her house lot two years ago and participated in a lot identification exercise last year.

“I am absolutely happy because I can now proceed to start building,” Roberts expressed.

Lydia Allen, who received her land about two years ago noted that she is relieved since she has been waiting a long time for this moment.

One of the recipients signing her agreement of sale

Her next steps involve the construction of her house.

“You have to get this before you get the mortgage to start building”, Allen emphasised.

Meanwhile, CEO Greaves noted that today’s exercise marks a pivotal milestone in the beneficiaries’ lives with the signing of their documents.

“We were held back from getting to this stage because of some squatting issues and [we wanted to] make sure that when we reached this stage, persons wouldn’t get any hiccups,” Greaves pointed out.

Just last week, Greaves led a technical team to conduct an assessment in the area as infrastructural works were being impeded by squatting.

Greaves noted that some squatters who have regularised will also sign their agreements of sale.

In March, 167 families of Amelia’s Ward Phase Four signed their agreements of sale.

Since 2020, various developmental works have been executed in Fitz Hope, Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc including drainage networks, asphaltic roads, land preparation, and providing improved access for allottees.

CHPA’S CEO, Sherwyn Greaves during today’s housing outreach at Watooka Guest House in Linden

“Between 2020 and 2023, we have spent more than $1.1 billion for housing alone in infrastructural works in these areas,” Greaves highlighted.

In 2024, another $2 billion will be spent in Region Ten including developmental works in Plantation York to construct young professional houses.

Works are also ongoing in Amelia’s Ward and Fitz Hope.

