Over 136,000 vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 136,000 Guyanese have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with some 4,675 fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said while there has been a steady increase in the number of persons being vaccinated, there are still some regions lagging behind.

“As of yesterday, persons who have received their first dose would have numbered 136,152 persons. When we look at the regions themselves, we see that on average, Region Six is doing better and Region Ten is lagging behind.

So, we’ll have to do some more work in Ten, to try to get more people taking the vaccines in Ten. Persons who have received their second dose would have been about 4,675 persons. So, it’s progressing well, but we would like to see more people come forward to take their vaccines,” he said, during Friday’s COVID-19 update.

Although the vaccination rate is high, Minister Anthony noted that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country. He is therefore, urging more persons to take the jabs, to ensure the country achieves herd immunity.

“We have enough vaccines and as I keep saying, we have been able to purchase vaccines to be able to give to our adult population. So, there isn’t a shortage.

What we want is people to come forward to get the vaccine. So, we are encouraging everyone who is 18 years and above to make sure they come out and get their vaccines,” he added.

The Government has already received 265,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 127,000 doses of which were donated by Barbados, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India and through the COVAX facility.

The Government has also received some 138,000 of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccines, as part of the 200,000 doses purchased from that country. Another quota of the Sputnik V shots and 38,000 doses from the COVAX facility are both expected by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony says persons must use masks while exercising in public spaces.

“The conditions are most times people are in the parks, it’s really crowded. And if you’re walking or jogging you would be passing people and the distances might not be that far away.

So, it is advisable that you wear a mask…because again it’s the same principle. It’s a basic principle and that is, if you are within a certain distance, within six feet of another person, then the possibility of droplets, the person talking to you, you can have these droplets coming out. And if that person is positive and you don’t have on a mask, the chances are that you can get infected.”

The Minister says at least 500,000 adults must eb fully vaccinated before Guyana can achieve herd immunity.