Over 200 individuals set to benefit as Patient Care Assistant Training Programme launched in Region Six

The Patient Care Assistant (PCA) Training Programme launched on Sunday in Region Six will see more than 200 persons participating over the next four months to support nurses and other medical professionals.

The comprehensive programme includes theoretical instruction and practical clinical training. It covers basic aspects like patient care, infection prevention, medical ethics, and emergency response.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony addresses the gathering

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony launched the initiative at the Berbice High School’s auditorium in New Amsterdam.

He highlighted the importance of investing in healthcare education and workforce development, particularly with the healthcare system’s rapid expansion.

The health minister believes that a more qualified medical staff will lead to more effective healthcare and improved patient outcomes.

Minister Anthony flanked by regional officials and participants of the training programme

Minister Anthony urged the trainees to provide high-quality care to enhance service efficiency. They will be certified and employed at various healthcare facilities across the region upon completion of the course.

The participants were also encouraged to take advantage of other training programmes in the sector to elevate themselves. These include the nursing assistant and registered nursing (RN) progammes.

Some of the individuals enrolled in training programme

“There are different opportunities that we are offering to people…If you have the desire to progress, then, the opportunities are going to be there for you to progress…We have been investing a lot of resources to train people,” the health minister said.

He stated that the new training facility underway in New Amsterdam will have simulation laboratories and other essential amenities to provide training to persons in the medical profession. The training facility will be opened by the end of this year.

“Over the next couple of years, we will see Region Six being transformed into a teaching hub for medicine,” he highlighted.

These efforts are aligned with the government’s overarching goal of decentralising healthcare programmes and services while guaranteeing access to a qualified medical workforce in the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

