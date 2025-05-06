Over 200 Solar Panels distributed to Hosororo residents under Hinterland Electrification Programme

More than 200 solar systems were distributed to households of Hosororo, Region One as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to renewable energy in hinterland communities. The initiative falls under the Hinterland Electrification Programme, which aims to enhance energy security and improve the quality of life for residents in remote areas.

The distribution exercise was led by the Hon. Collin D Croal, Minister of Housing and Water, alongside Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Sewchand. A representative from the Guyana Energy Agency was also present. This latest intervention targets residents who were not recipients during the previous distribution.

While the region already benefits from access to electricity, the solar panels are intended to provide more reliable energy to hundreds of households, ensuring better support for daily activities and educational development.

Among the beneficiaries was Ms. Celeste Cedino, who noted that the system will greatly assist her grandchildren in accessing and using electronic devices for their studies. Another resident, Mr. Nigel Peters, praised the initiative, commending the government for its continued commitment to improving the lives of hinterland citizens.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to equitable development, stating that the government will continue to invest in providing essential services to communities across Guyana.

During the engagement, residents were also given the opportunity to raise concerns, some of these included water supply in the area. In response, Minister Croal announced that a new water supply system is being developed for Hosororo to provide more consistent and reliable access. He further stated that two secondary schools in the area will be outfitted with dedicated water supply systems to ensure improved learning environments for students.

The solar system distribution is expected to continue across various communities in the region over the next two days, as the government remains steadfast in its mission to create a more inclusive and sustainable Guyana.

