Over 2000 bags of sugar available at Uitvlugt estate – President Ali

There are over 2000 bags of sugar available for consumers at the Uitvlugt sugar estate, West Coast Demerara, Region 3, according to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The President made the disclosure on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday when asked about reports of a shortage of sugar in the market.

“Just before I came here, I spoke to GuySuCo, they have already processed more than 2000 bags of sugar that is available at Uitvlugt there.”

President Ali assured that his government is implementing measures to ensure customers are not exploited.

“What we will do is that ensure that Guyana Marketing Corporation secure a lot of that… so they can help in the distribution so there is no price gouging,” the President stated.

It was also highlighted by the President the increase in price for goods and services is because of supply chain issues globally, coupled with the constant increase in the price of fuel on the world market.

Nevertheless, he explained that the government has implemented several initiatives to cushion the effects of rising fuel prices that the world is facing.

“We have been doing well managing it. The government has removed everything. We removed all the taxes from fuel. When people compared other countries that is adjusting it for a timeframe, we have removed it completely, there is nothing, absolutely nothing,” President Ali highlighted.

