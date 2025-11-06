Over 250 companies expressed interest in executing government housing programme

More than 250 companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to construct homes across Guyana as the government continues its ambitious plan to build 40,000 houses over the next five years.

During the latest episode of the “Starting Point” podcast, Minister of Housing Collin Croal stated that a technical team will complete the shortlisting of the EoI applicants by Friday, before the next step begins.

Some of the houses built in Cummings Lodge

He said that while the ministry advertised various sizes for the categories of homes it offers, the contractors are not confined to a specific design, but the square footage must be maintained.

During the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration’s first term in office, over 50,000 house lots were distributed.

Some 110 housing schemes have been established since 2020. The government is also looking at other areas to develop.