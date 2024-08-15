Over 300 East Coast residents receive social services

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday met with residents in several communities along the East Coast corridor, to address social issues and offer the ministry’s services.

The meetings were held at the Better Hope Community Center Ground, Success Ballfield, and La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Center Ground.

LBI resident, Deokie Dyal receives a hamper from Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

While engaging residents, Minister Persaud thanked the senior citizens for their years of economic contributions and shared her ministry’s plans to keep them actively involved in community life.

“We are rolling out a community programme where we will organise activities for older folks to participate from the communities…The Better Hope community will be the pilot for this initiative that will occur at least twice a week, after which it will be rolled out to other communities,” Dr Persaud proclaimed.

Staff from various ministry departments including the Difficult Circumstances Unit, Childcare Protection Agency, and Family Enhancement and Services Section were also on-site to provide immediate service.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud engages Better Hope residents

Persons could also register for various services such as old-age pensions and social assistance programmes.

“This is something we do all through the year and this is taking the ministry’s services to the communities, giving me and the entire team a chance to engage with you, to understand how we can better serve you, how we can deal with any challenges that you have with our services, Dr Vindhya Persaud emphasised.

The Difficult Circumstances Unit also distributed hampers and walking canes to the senior citizens.

