Over $3B for major agriculture projects in Region Two – Min. Mustapha

More than $3 billion is estimated to be spent to undertake a number of key projects along the Essequibo Coast to improve the agriculture sector at the end of the year.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, announced Wednesday, that when these major plans are accomplished, the agriculture infrastructure and long-term benefits of Region Two will be phenomenal.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha seated at the head table at the meeting with farmers, spearheaded by the Vice President

The minister was at the time speaking to a number of rice farmers during a meeting spearheaded by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, at the Rice Producers Association bond, Anna Regina, Region Two.

The $596.3 million contract for the dredging of the Pomeroon River mouth has already been awarded to Gaico Construction and General Services Inc.

Minister Mustapha said that contracts have already been signed for large pump stations to be established at Capoey, Andrews, Cozier and Charity. The effort will assist greatly in improving drainage capacity.

“I want to assure you when all these works are completed this year, your infrastructure along the Essequibo Coast will be highly developed. In terms of flooding, I think we would minimise flooding a lot because that’s one of the main issues for farmers here.”

A large sum of money will be exhausted to repair revetment at the Manicuru Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, on the southern embankment of the Riverstown Creek and to the northern revetment at La Union sea sluice.

The drain at Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River will be desilted, while drainage structures in the Lower Pomeroon River will see extensive repairs and desilting.

Farmlands in Bethany Creek and several lots in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River will be empoldered. Similar works will also be conducted at different lots in the Supenaam Creek.

The agriculture minister highlighted plans to construct an access road at Onderneeming, which will open up almost 12,000 acres of land that will be made available to farmers.

Acknowledging that the region has reaped some 31,000 acres of rice during the last crop, Minister Mustapha noted too, that $30 million alone was spent to rehabilitate dams leading to farmlands.

The region will receive a grader by June month end, while the regional body has also budgeted for another machine, allowing the region to own two of the heavy-duty machines by the end of 2022.

