Over $3B spent on sea defences in the first half of 2024

Approximately $3.2 billion was spent on the construction of sea defences in the first half of 2024, as the government intensified efforts to strengthen coastal resilience and prevent erosion.

Works have been completed in several areas including Cane Garden, La Resource, Okum/Retrieve, Uniform, Bendorff, and Springlands.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s 2024 mid-year report, ongoing works at Uitvlugt, Bygeval, Fairfield, Grove and Phoenix, among other areas, are slated to be completed by year-end.

The recent passage of the Sea and River Defence legislation further reinforces the government’s commitment to coastal protection.

The act emphasises flood management since the Low Coastal Plain remains vulnerable to the rising sea levels caused by climate change.

In addition to these efforts, the administration is also focused on expanding sustainable transport infrastructure to improve connectivity throughout the country.

The development and maintenance of hinterland airstrips form part of this commitment and have seen $552.1 million being spent in the first half of the year to improve access between the regions.

In the second half of the year, works are expected to commence on the Matthews Ridge and Kaikan airstrips.

In the first six months of 2024, $1.9 billion was expended on the rehabilitation of river transport infrastructure, and maintenance and operation of fleet and river transportation service.

These funds saw the advancement of works on the Bartica Goods Wharf, Kumaka, Morawhanna, and Port Kaituma Stellings.

The mid-year report also noted that preparatory works are ongoing to repair and upgrade the Parika, Supenaam and Wakenaam Stellings.

Furthermore, the construction of navigational aids within the Demerara River and Mora Passage have been completed.

