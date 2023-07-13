Over 400 benefitting from part-time jobs in Region One – REO

Over 400 residents of Region One are now benefitting from employment through the government’s part-time jobs initiative, which is being rolled out through the various Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Tikaram Bisesar, made the disclosure during the recent Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference held in the Mabaruma sub-district.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region One, Tikaram Bisesar

Only recently, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the part-time jobs will be extended to the hinterland and riverine areas, to increase the number of women in the workforce.

Amerindian leaders from the riverine areas were urged to submit the names of persons who wish to be part of the programme.

In budget 2023, a whopping $10 billion was allocated to expand the part-time jobs initiative to other regions.

The employment drive allows persons to work for 10 days and earn up to $40,000 monthly. The work is being offered in specific areas within government ministries including health, agriculture, education, and local government.

Already, 11,000 persons have benefitted from the initiative.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promise to provide 50,000 jobs within its first term in office.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

