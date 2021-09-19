Over 4,000 Berbicians to Benefit from Improved Water Service

Residents in several communities in East Berbice, Region Six are slated to benefit from improved access to potable water.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, made this remark during a peace summit hosted by the Junior Chambers International-Guyana (JCI) in Canje, Berbice. She said that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently executing a service expansion programme, that caters for the installation of new distribution systems in Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 64 and Number 61 villages.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water

“This programme will benefit over 4,000 Guyanese,” the Minister said. She added, “we are also presently doing meter installations and this has good benefits, as it improves your level of service by reducing wastage and allows customers to pay for only what they use.”

Under GWI’s 2021 work programme, the Minister stated that through a request by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Joanna water supply system has also been expanded to improve coverage in the community of Yakasari and environs.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, addresses attendees at the event

Minister Rodrigues said that the provision of potable water is part of the Ministry’s priority for bettering the lives of all Guyanese, while also keeping in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six to provide access to clean water and sanitation for all. Additionally, plans are in motion for the expansion of water treatment systems and the upgrading of infrastructure in Region Six, even as the Ministry seeks to expand overall water treatment coverage from fifty-two (52) per cent to ninety-two (92) per cent over the next few years.

Meanwhile, in the area of housing, the Minister announced an incoming $60 million that will be expended for infrastructure upgrades in Number 76 and Number 77 villages.

A section of the gathering at the event

Further, some two hundred (200) moderate-income homes will be constructed in Williamsburg and Fortlands Ordnance. The construction of these homes are expected to provide employment for approximately 1,000 Berbicians. All of the contractors and materials will also be sourced from the region, thereby stimulating further economic growth. Minister Rodrigues was accompanied at the event by Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. David Armogan, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Narindra Persaud, Regional Housing Officer, Ms. Kristina Muthusami and other officials.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water (third from left in the front row) and the Junior Chambers International-Guyana team pose with their peace dove balloon