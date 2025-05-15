Over 4,000 dengue test kits distributed to Region Six

The Ministry of Health has distributed more than 4,000 test kits over the last week in Region Six to increase its dengue fever testing capacity.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said on Wednesday that there has been a surge of dengue fever cases in East Berbice – Corentyne.

Dr Anthony provided the update during an interview on the sidelines of the Mental Health Initiatives launch.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

He explained that the government has been working with all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the region to control the mosquito population.

Every NDC has been given equipment and chemicals. They have been carrying out fogging exercises and larva sighting.

Fogging is a technique used to kill insects by using pesticide spray through a blower, while larvae sighting involves inspecting water sources for mosquito larvae to identify breeding sites early.

The minister stated, “We have teams now that are visiting every home and looking for containers or stagnant water and advising the people living there on what to do.”

Several sites for testing were also added. A team was also set up to monitor the situation daily.

“Based on where we are seeing positive cases, they are able to respond appropriately,” he added.

The New Amsterdam, Skeldon and Port Mourant Hospitals have received additional resources to handle any increase in hospitalisation.

The minister is optimistic that with the increased focus, the situation will be completely stabilised.

He also revealed that a three-member team, including the Chief Medical Officer, is currently investigating the death of a child in the region who showed dengue-related complications.

A report will be compiled when the investigation is finished.

