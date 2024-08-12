Over $400m in projects to be undertaken in North Pakaraimas villages

The government is investing more than $400 million in various projects across villages in the North Pakaraimas sub-district, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) as part of efforts to improve the livelihoods of the first people.

These funds, provided by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, under its capital expenditure, will support initiatives in art and craft, tourism, money-making ventures, women’s empowerment, and agriculture.

During the Regional Toshaos Meeting in Paramakatoi on Saturday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai shared this exciting news with village leaders.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs engaging toshaos from the North Pakaraimas

For instance, Paramakatoi, Monkey Mountain, and Kurukaburu will receive $45 million to establish mechanic shops, creating job opportunities for young people and generating additional revenues.

Other villages in the North Pakaraimas will also receive various sums of funding to build guest houses, support women sewing groups, set up farine factories and embark on livestock rearing activities.

Minister Sukhai emphasised the importance of the village leaders’ role in ensuring that these investments are utilised effectively and reach the people who will benefit.

She highlighted the responsibility of Village Councils in effectively managing the carbon credit revenues, Presidential Grants, and overseeing the completion of approved projects.

“The whole development of Amerindian, are in the hands of the Village Councils…the government provides support, whether it is assets or financial [resources], she underscored.

As preparations for the National Toshaos Conference (NTC) continue, leaders were encouraged to engage with their communities to identify matters that the government can address.

Minister Sukhai also stressed the significance of transparency and accountability in fulfilling their mandates.

“If we follow the law, people will have much more confidence in their leaders,” she advised.

The meeting was attended by officials including Regional Chairman Headley Pio, Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack and the region’s Management Development Officer Antonio George.

Minister Sukhai has been actively participating in regional meetings, upon the invitation of Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) to prepare leaders for the upcoming NTC, where around 252 Amerindian leaders will convene to engage in strategic discussions with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his cabinet ministers.

This demonstrates the government’s strong commitment to advancing Amerindian development and addressing the pressing issues.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

