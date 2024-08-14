Over $40B injected into the development of Region 1 villages – Min. Croal

In the span of three years, the government has dedicated a substantial sum of over $40 billion through five ministries, to bolster the development of Amerindian villages in Region One (Barima-Waini).

This significant influx of investment has led to a remarkable transformation and enhancement of essential services within these villages.

During the Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Meeting held in Mabaruma, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal underscored the substantial nature of these investments.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal addressing Toshaos on Tuesday

These investments were strategically directed towards the improvement of crucial services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, aiming to elevate the overall quality of life within these communities.

“[The oil and gas monies] are going to competing sectors, so that we can do much more, as quickly as possible,” he explained.

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) programme is also transforming communities. The leaders were urged to encourage youths to make use of the opportunities through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme.

“You can be right in your village, doing whatever job you’re doing or even farming, and at the same time… be embarking on your advancement of your studies. That is the opportunity we’re creating for you,” he encouraged.

With villages receiving a significant increase in financial resources, the housing minister noted that leaders are instrumental in ensuring that investments are realised and implemented to the benefit of the people.

“As leaders you must recognize that you are placed or entrusted in a position, where confidence has been placed in you. But we can’t then don’t meet, don’t account, don’t communicate…that’s not part of the pathway to development,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Minister Sukhai disclosed that substantial funding, amounting to around $1.6 billion, has been allocated as grants to various villages throughout Region One.

Like the previous speaker, she reminded leaders of their obligation to serve well, since they are elected by the people.

Simararily, NTC’s Vice Chairperson, Sonia Latchman urged leaders to strive for a government model in their villages that reflects their culture and characteristics.

She also reminded them of their role as a member of the National Toshaos Council, the sole, legally established organization responsible for representing the indigenous people.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley also underlined the importance of transparency in project execution, highlighting its role in paving the way for prosperity.

Also attending the Region Meeting were the NTC’s Secretary, Toshao Shane Cornelius and the Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Seewchan.

