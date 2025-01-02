Over $48B invested to support Guyana’s children

The government has invested over $48 billion in 2024 to support students and parents.

This substantial investment included cash grants, in-school meal and textbook distribution programmes which ensured that thousands of students gained access to school supplies and warm meals.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shared these accomplishments during his year-end press conference at State House on Tuesday.

More than 201,000 children nationwide are benefitting from the ‘Because We Care’ grant while over 179,000 children benefited from the government’s textbook programme.

An additional 126,000 children received daily nutritious meals through the school feeding programme, a critical component of healthy cognitive development.

President Ali emphasised that these efforts go beyond supporting the nation’s children to directly boosting the amount of disposable income of families.

“When you look at what we have done to put money in people’s pockets, to expand disposable income, to minimise the impact of price transfer, to minimise the impact of global shocks on our economy, it is enormous. It is an amazing story. There is no country in the world per capita that has done what we have done,” the head of state emphasised.

Investments have also been made to construct sports facilities and to promote physical health. Financial support also went towards fostering local talents and strengthening community ties.

As schools prepare to reopen, the government is committed to provide students with the resources necessary to take advantage of educational opportunities and build a stable foundation for Guyana’s future development.

