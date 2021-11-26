Over 50 schools to benefit from oil and gas training

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) launched its inaugural oil and gas seminar for its first batch of high school students on Friday.

As part of a collaborative effort, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Ltd (GTT) and the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) aim to educate Guyanese students throughout Guyana to prepare them for this emerging industry.

Students from Annandale Secondary School and Apex Education were awarded certificates of attendance at the training, which focused on the opportunities in the Oil and Gas Sector. The certificates were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Chamber (GOGEC), Mr. Manniram Prashad.

Presenters at the session were Financial Analyst, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin, Senior Petroleum Coordinator at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Bobby Gossai, partner of Atlantic Oilfield Services, Mr. Sherif Alghali, Chairman of the International Energy Conference and Expo, Mr. Tony Whyte, and Consultant Mr. Roubinder Rambarran.

Students were given a basic understanding of the economy, how the oil and gas value chain operates, and the various opportunities that exists in the oil and gas and other industries.

Students were also encouraged to pursue their dreams, and challenge themselves, as they are the future of Guyana. This is real local content for the future.

Today’s session sought to prepare students and future leaders for the changes and development that Guyana will experience. The skills development of the youth will enable them to take advantage of the opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The massive training programme will cover a 14-month period throughout Guyana and will cover over 50 schools and 1,000 students.

The official launch will be held early in December.