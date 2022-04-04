Over 500 Guyanese complete entry-level programme now eligible to pursue degrees at int’l universities

─ GOAL will grant automatic scholarships

More than 500 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) students have successfully completed the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level Six Diploma, offered through the Jain University in collaboration with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The students are now equipped with a certificate that allows them entry into a three-year Bachelor’s Degree programme. GOAL will grant them an automatic scholarship for the next journey.

“To say we are proud of these scholars would be an understatement. The programme was very intensive and classes were held six days per week. Yet they persevered and have come out shining,” GOAL said, in a recent social media post.

The Ministry of Education and GOAL will soon launch a programme for all students who do not have the requisite high school education.

Government remains committed in its efforts to implement measures that will ensure persons without the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) qualifications benefit from quality learning.

Whether at the nursery, primary, secondary or tertiary level; the PPP/C Administration has always been keen on ensuring standard knowledge is offered to learners. Evident to this, is the over $74 billion allocated to improving access to education and education delivery in the 2022 National Budget.

The administration believes that the academic upgrades, coupled with the number of other major developments will promote the living standards of citizens in an already transformed Guyana.

While government has committed to providing 20,000 online scholarships through GOAL, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said the administration is willing to surpass the mark if more interest in the programme is expressed.

Government is also seeking to assist the GOAL recipients by subsiding their internet cost; ensuring there is effective service during classes.

Efforts are already being made to help students along the Essequibo Coast, Region Two and in the Upper Demerara – Berbice, Region 10.