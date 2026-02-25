Over 60 Region Eight pupils to become Harmony Ambassadors

More than 60 students in Region Eight (Potaro–Siparuni) are set to become ‘Harmony Ambassadors’ through the Harmony Clubs initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

The initiative was launched on February 17 and 18, 2026, at Mahdia Primary and Micobie Primary Schools. Participating pupils from grades three to five will be equipped with practical tools to resolve conflicts peacefully, engage in meaningful dialogue, and celebrate cultural differences from an early age.

Students and teachers of the Mahdia Primary and Micobie Primary Schools in Region Eight

As Harmony Ambassadors, these pupils will serve as role models, demonstrating respect, empathy, and leadership within their schools and communities.

Senior Education Officer for Region Eight, Samantha Jordan, underscored the programme’s impact, noting that the structured environment allows students to understand diversity better while developing the social skills needed to contribute positively to Guyana’s development.

Students participating in an activity

Headteachers at both institutions welcomed the initiative, noting its importance for students and the wider community.

A release from ERC said its commissioners met with residents and community leaders from Micobie, El Paso, and neighbouring villages during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Micobie Benab.

Participants shared their concerns regarding social cohesion and offered constructive recommendations to enhance ethnic relations within their communities.