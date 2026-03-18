Over 6000 farmers benefit from sustainable development programme – Min Mustapha

More than 6000 farmers across Guyana have benefitted from improved technology, equipment and training under the Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP), significantly boosting productivity and strengthening the country’s agricultural sector.

The programme is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It also saw hundreds of extension and technical officers empowered through capacity-building exercises, enhancing service delivery to farmers at the field level.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha delivers remarks at the SADP workshop

During the project exit workshop at the World Trade Centre in Georgetown on Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the programme represents a key partnership between the Guyana government and IDB, working together for the benefit of Guyanese, particularly farmers.

He noted that it has supported investments in drainage and irrigation, modern technologies, agricultural data systems, and institutional strengthening to build a more resilient and productive sector.

These interventions, Minister Mustapha stressed, are critical to improving livelihoods, advancing food security, and positioning Guyana as a leading food producer in the region.

The SADP also contributed to strengthening food safety systems and improving agricultural data collection through the Agricultural Information System (AIS). It also supports the research, demonstration farms, and laboratory upgrades to enhance decision-making and innovation in the sector.

IDB Country Representative, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar

IDB Country Representative, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar, said the programme played a pivotal role in transforming Guyana’s agriculture sector by supporting strategic investments to build a modern, resilient, and competitive industry.

She noted that the initiative strengthened agricultural institutions, expanded good farming practices, and enhanced food safety systems, while aligning fully with the government’s vision for sectoral growth.

Solórzano-Salazar underscored the importance of sustaining these gains through continued investment, improved systems, and scaling of successful interventions to ensure long-term benefits for farmers, consumers, and the wider economy.