Over 700 small business owners to receive grants shortly – VP Jagdeo

Over 700 small business owners from across the ten administrative regions will soon receive grants from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) to help them in growing their enterprises and achieve sustainability.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during an interview streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday explained that during the PPP/C Administration’s campaign trail leading up to the Local Government Elections (LGEs) it was discovered that many persons who had applied and met the qualification did not receive the grants.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

During the campaign, the administration also took the opportunity to engage with citizens on issues affecting them and this was one of the most common issues raised by citizens.

“We resolved to ensure that every single person who applied to the Small Business Bureau will get some assistance and that would be given to them shortly. These are legitimate people … every region in the country from Region One to Ten,” the vice president stated.

Additionally, farmers in Port Kaituma, Region One will be receiving assistance from the government to aid in agriculture.

“Already I am looking at sending in a team to the area to look at planting material and establishing a nursery there. An afro-Guyanese group doing agriculture from the Covent Area and I have asked the Minister of Agriculture to go on Friday to meet with that group to extend that help” he said.

Dr Jagdeo reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving every issue that was brought to its attention.

“I want to assure people that we’re back at the core task of government, which is getting more jobs, advancing our programmes on health and education,” the vice president added.

