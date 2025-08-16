A lifetime of security: over 720 families become landowners 

Saturday marks a significant milestone for over 720 families of Regions Three and Four as they officially become landowners after receiving their land titles.

The titles were presented by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen, on day three of the International Building Expo at the Guyana National Stadium.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents a land title to a recipient

Granting these land titles not only provides legal land security but also unlocks economic opportunities for these families.

With the legal land document, many families can now use their titles to secure bank loans for home improvements or even start small businesses.

Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen presents a land title to a recipient

Doodnauth Ramnauth of Good Fortuin and his family were filled with excitement and gratitude after gaining legal ownership of the land they had lived on for many years.

“My daughter-in-law saw me and my wife’s names on Facebook last night and sent me a message saying that I need to go [to the expo] to collect my title. I took a chance to come here today. We are so happy…” the proud landowner told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Doodnauth Ramnauth and his wife

He added, “It means a lot to me and my family. With this, you have rights and everything.”

Chetranie Henry of Tuschen New Scheme said that her title is more than just a piece of paper; it is a security for her family’s future and a path filled with new possibilities.

“I am very happy. To acquire this is an additional happiness for us. I must thank the government for this. It means a lot to us because we have a business. Having this title means a lot and would elevate us a bit more,” she said, her voice filled with emotion as she held up her new title.

Chetranie Henry and her family

Agreements of Sale

Three hundred more residents inked their agreements of sale, paving the way for them to obtain their certificates of title.

These individuals were allocated lands at Two Friends Phase II along the East Coast corridor.

The government remains focused on its aggressive housing mandate, ensuring that all Guyanese have the opportunity to become homeowners.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents an agreement of sale to a recipient

Below is a slideshow of recipients who received their land titles: