Over 800 sustainable projects being managed annually in Amerindian villages – Min. Sukhai

More than 800 sustainable and transformative projects are being implemented in Amerindian and riverine villages to improve residents’ living standards and strengthen village economies.

These capital projects, funded through the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF), span various sectors, including youth development, forestry, agriculture, tourism, and income-generating ventures.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai speaking at the community engagement

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai reported this on Tuesday during a community engagement at Waramadong Village in Region Seven.

“We are directly engaged with villages and communities and we provide support to [over] 800 projects annually,” she highlighted.

Communities select these initiatives through thorough and transparent consultations at the village level before execution.

Minister Sukhai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working directly with all 253 Amerindian communities to drive sustainable development.

She further added, “Our support extends to every community across this country that falls under this classification. So far, we have provided successful and transactional support, transferring developmental funds, providing material resources, legal advice training…”

For instance, Minister Sukhai pointed out that a fence was recently constructed for the community ground at Parikwaranau in Region Nine, providing a secure area for the entire community to enjoy various recreational activities.

The village of Massara also received $45.6 million in funding within the last four years. The sum of $6.6 million in presidential grants alone was injected into the local economy.

A total of $10 million in economic investment funds financed the renovation of the village office, the procurement of a minibus and a pickup along with rehabilitation works on the information and communications technology (ICT) hub.

Some $18 million in carbon credits was provided to the village to develop other economic ventures within the last two years. Massara now boasts a swimming pool, a bakery, a multipurpose hall, and a snackette.

“[These are] assets owned by the people [which were] constructed by the people, funded by the Government of Guyana,” she stressed.

A section of the community engagement

The community has also embarked on a poultry project to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture,

Since 2020, hinterland and riverine communities have seen significant improvements in housing, water supply, roads, healthcare, education, and internet access, among other areas.

Amerindian youths also have greater access to training and employment through the Community Service Officers (CSOs) programme.

These initiatives align with the government’s steadfast commitment to advancing development and improving the well-being of Indigenous communities, regardless of location.

