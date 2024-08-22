The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is pleased to inform consumers that contrary to reports in some sections of the media, packaged sugar is available for sale. Production for the 2nd Crop of 2024 commenced last week and the sale of packaged sugar commenced on Monday, August 19, 2024. Packaged sugar is available at the Blairmont Estate and from tomorrow, August 23, 2024 at the Albion Estate. Additionally, bagged sugar is available at Albion and Rose Hall Estates.

Uitvlugt Estate commenced production on August 21, 2024 and will have sugar available for sale on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The Corporation would like to also reiterate that there has been NO price change to neither packaged nor bagged sugar and as such businesses should not increase the prices on these commodities.

Persons desirous of purchasing sugar are asked to make contact with GuySuCo Marketing Department on 220-2891 ext. 260, 261 & 263.

