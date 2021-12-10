Packaging plant coming to CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to construct a packaging plant at the airport.

CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Ghir said the new facility will help persons export better-quality products.

CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Ghir

“Fresh produce for example, it is a challenge to get it to the airport, have it at the right temperature and export it… that is one area we have a challenge in,” he explained.

“We are working with the New Guyana Marketing Corporation to streamline that project, and very shortly we will be signing a lease agreement with them so they can start construction of that facility,” he stated.

The construction of the packaging plant at the CJIA is another investment by government to improve the services offered by the airport. The CJIA is currently undergoing a $30 billion facelift with the majority of the work already completed. The works are aimed at modernising the airport to provide better passenger experience, while attracting and accommodating larger aircraft.

Additionally, construction of a $4 billion Courtyard by the Marriott hotel near the CJIA is underway. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the sod turning exercise in July, said the investment interests are indicative of the transformation that will take place near the airport.