Palmyra Cultural Market, National Gallery,  Museum to anchor $3.7B Orange Economy push in 2026

The Palmyra Cultural Market, alongside the development of a state-of-the-art National Art Gallery and Museum, will anchor the government of Guyana’s push to transform culture and creativity into a powerful engine of economic growth under the Orange Economy in 2026.

A total of $3.7 billion has been earmarked in Budget 2026 to advance projects across the cultural and creative industries, building on the $3.6 billion invested in 2025, as the Government moves to further harness the sector’s untapped economic potential.

Minister Ashni Singh delivering the Budget 2026

Presenting the budget in the National Assembly on Monday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, underscored the central role of Guyana’s cultural heritage in national development.

He explained that the Orange Economy framework repositions culture from being viewed solely through an emotive lens to one recognised for its capacity to create jobs, generate income and improve livelihoods.

“The Orange Economy moves our cultural heritage from the emotive and sentimental to the vast economic potential of an industry that can create jobs, generate income, and improve livelihoods,” Dr Singh said.

To guide this transformation, the government established a National Multistakeholder Orange Economy Taskforce in 2025, which is tasked with developing a medium-term strategic plan for the sector.

The plan will be shaped by national consultations in 2026 and will focus on eight priority areas: cultural heritage tourism, gastronomy, literary, visual and performing arts, film, fashion and festivals.

In 2026, work will continue on the National Museum and Art Gallery and the Palmyra Cultural Market, with a combined allocation of $1.3 billion. Once completed, these facilities are expected to function as vibrant hubs for creative expression, cultural education, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

The government’s broader creative support programme has already yielded tangible results. In 2025 alone, more than 80 cultural events were hosted nationwide, engaging over 500 local artistes.

The Port Mourant recording studio was commissioned, while construction commenced on three additional studios at Bayroc, Reliance and Uitvlugt, all scheduled for completion in 2026. According to Dr Singh, these facilities will provide much-needed space and resources for Guyanese creatives to produce, collaborate and share their work.

The Orange Economy strategy is closely linked to the expansion of tourism. The Hospitality and Tourism Institute, set to open in 2026, will train more than 700 individuals, addressing workforce needs in the rapidly growing sector.

The arrival of visitors reached a record 453,489 in 2025, supported by a 42 per cent expansion in accommodation over the past five years. By the end of 2026, room stock is expected to exceed 5,600, up from 3,280 in 2020, along with 115 registered Airbnb establishments offering another 544 rooms.

Connectivity has improved as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines added 1,650 weekly seats to Amsterdam and Air Transat introduced twice-weekly flights to Toronto, adding 796 more seats, while talks are ongoing with other airlines.

At the community level, the government continues to diversify tourism products, with new experiential and community-led offerings launched across 56 communities in 2025, alongside initiatives targeting conferences, weddings, reunions, and niche cultural and sporting events.

Dr Singh also highlighted the growing importance of digital technologies in expanding opportunities for creatives, noting that improved internet connectivity allows artistes and cultural entrepreneurs to access global markets and monetise their talents online.

He said the combined investments in infrastructure, talent development and digital platforms will position Guyana as a leader in the Caribbean’s creative and cultural industries, leveraging the country’s rich and diverse artistic traditions to drive inclusive economic growth through the Orange Economy.